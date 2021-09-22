Death toll in Lake Victoria tragedy rises to seven

The death toll from Lake Victoria boat accident has risen to seven after four more bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

19 passengers were on board the ill-fated vessel from Homa Bay Pier Beach to Ndhuru Beach in Suba North constituency before the boat capsized just about 400 meters from the lakeshore in Homa Bay.

The bodies of a woman and an infant were Tuesday evening retrieved while eight passengers were rescued and hospitalized at the County Referral facility where they are still undergoing treatment.

The two bodies were taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Rescue teams intensified the search for the missing eight people after the operation was called off Tuesday night following bad weather.

The rescue operation that resumed Wednesday morning is being coordinated by officers from Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the beach management unit, and the county disaster department.

Homa Bay Township Chief Joshua Ochogo said the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage like bags of cement, timber, pieces of iron sheets and foodstuff beyond its recommended capacity, which might have caused the accident.

The boat coxswain Felix Ouma, who survived the unfortunate incident, pointed out bad weather and water hyacinth as the main factors leading to the accident.