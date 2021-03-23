Death toll in massive fire at Rohingya refugee camp hits 15, 400 still missing

At least 15 refugees in the Cox’s Bazar settlement perished in a fire that left 45,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar without shelter, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

“Based on provisional reports, as of this morning (Tuesday 23 March), 15 refugees are confirmed to have tragically lost their lives in the fire. More than 560 have been injured and an estimated 400 people are still missing,” UNHCR said in a press release.

Following Monday’s fire in the Kutupalong Balukali camp within Cox’s Bazar, which destroyed shelters for about 45,000 refugees, UNHCR said it and other relief agencies rushed emergency supplies to the area.

So far, UNHCR provided some 3,000 blankets, 14,500 solar lamps, 10,400 kitchen sets and 11,500 mosquito nets. Together with Oxfam, it has also made available emergency water and sanitation assistance, including the construction of 20 emergency latrines, emergency tap stands, water tanks, jerry cans, and water purification tablets, the release said.

Camps at Cox’s Bazar currently shelter over 870,000 Rohingya refugees. The vast majority, some 720,000, arrived in 2017, fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, according to UNHCR.