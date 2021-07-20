Death toll from Malanga tanker tragedy rises to 15

The death toll from the Malanga tanker tragedy has risen to 15 after two more victims succumbed at the Siaya County Referral Hospital.

The hospital has also confirmed that there are no more missing victims as they have all been accounted for.

The victims died while siphoning fuel after a petrol tanker overturned and exploded in Malanga area on the Kisumu-Busia highway on Saturday night.

Twelve of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition. One person later died in hospital the same evening.

The death toll from the incident has now risen to 15 according to Siaya county Referral Hospital medical superintendent Dr. Liech Odoyo.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent, DNA examinations would be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the identity of the victims.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo and Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo visited the hospitalised victims at the hospital.

According to eye witnesses, the tanker which was transporting petrol from Kisumu to Uganda hit a milk transporting lorry that was heading in the opposite direction before veering off the road and rolled before landing near the school fence.

“I heard a blast at night, when I rushed here to find out what had transpired, I met people dashing with cries for help. Most of them were on fire. I saw men, women and children running for their lives. Many were burnt beyond recognition,” one of eyewitnesses recounted

Villagers who rushed to the scene started siphoning fuel that was flowing from the tanker and as a scramble ensued, the tanker exploded.

