Debate intensifies over Public Relations Bill as legislators weigh concerns

The Public Relations and Communication Management Bill is currently under review by the Communication, Innovation, and Information Committee.

Key professional bodies, including the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), appeared before the committee to express their support for the Bill.

Despite their endorsement, several legislators raised concerns regarding the Bill’s implementation.

The primary issues discussed centred on the criteria for qualification, the certification and licensing of professionals, the role of the proposed institute in providing training, and how the Bill would contribute to reshaping Kenya’s public narrative.

John Kiarie, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South, emphasized the importance of establishing stringent criteria for those licensed under the Bill.

He stressed that it was crucial to ensure individuals representing the nation in public relations and communication were held to the highest standards.

Meanwhile, Erastus Kivasu, MP for Mbooni East, questioned the institute’s role in offering training, highlighting the necessity of elevating the standards of public relations in the country.

He called for clarity on whether the Bill would mandate the institute to provide training or merely oversee certification.

On her part, Flowrence Jematiah, Women Representative for Baringo, expressed concerns about the potential impact of the Bill on the nation’s narrative and its ability to prevent future crises.

She questioned how the Bill would help change the country’s narrative and whether it could prevent the kinds of communication failures that had previously left the nation in turmoil.

The Committee’s deliberations are expected to continue, with further scrutiny on how the Bill will address these concerns and contribute to the professionalization of Public Relations and Communication Management in Kenya.

The outcome of the Bill is anticipated to shape the future of the industry and its role in national development.