Poll shows majority of Kenyans unhappy with country’s debt stock

Majority of Kenyans are worried about the country’s current debt pile which continues to soar in the wake of the health pandemic.

According to Infotrak Poll on Kenyans’ Perception of Foreign Debt, 81% of the respondents were either anxious, fearful or angry because of the levels of the country’s debt.

Data from the National Treasury shows that total nominal public and publicly guaranteed debt as at end of December 2020 amounted to Kshs. 7.3 trillion which is equivalent to 64.5% of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Domestic debt amounted to Kshs. 3.5 trillion while external debt amounted to Kshs. 3.8 trillion.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“52% of Kenyans rate the government’s handling of foreign debt as poor,” the poll read.

Nyanza, Western and Eastern and North Eastern emerged as the most anxious about public debt at 56%, 52% and 51% respectively.

The poll further shows that 62% of Kenyans do not think regular borrowing from foreign countries is a good thing as debt owed to bilateral creditors have grown to Kshs. 1.07 trillion by close of last year.

However 32% think regular borrowing is a good think as 2% indicated they do not know.

At 76%, majority of respondents’ opinion that Kenya gets most of its loans from China is not mistaken. In fact, China holds majority of Kenya’s bilateral debt at Kshs. 766 billion, followed by France at Kshs. 91 billion and Japan Kshs. 88 billion, Italy Kshs. 41.8 billion and Germany Kshs. 31.6 billion.

16% of the respondents also indicated that Kenya keeps asking for loans from China because the latter “does not care how the loans are used as long as it is paid with interests”.

Central region tops those opposed to foreign borrowing with 69%, followed by Coast at 67%, Rift Valley 66% and Nairobi, Western Nyanza at 62%, 60% and 58% respectively.

According to the Infotrak poll, 43% of Kenyans perceive bad debt to be money borrowed from foreign countries that is wasted or lost through corruption.

52% of Kenyans also think the government’s handling of foreign debt is poor, 32% thinks its average while 12% thinks its excellent. Only 4% do not know.