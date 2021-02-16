Debutants Namibia, CAR share spoils in Group B

Namibia scored a late equaliser to rescue a point against Central African Republic in their Africa Cup Of nations U-20 championship played at the Cheikha Ould Boidiya Stadium in Nouakchott,Mauritania.

Flory Jean Michael Yangao gave the Central African Republic the lead eight minutes after the break before Penuua Kandjii leveled the score late on.

The debutants played like regulars in the tournament with their free flowing counter attacking football.

Namibia were punished eight minutes after the break when Central African Republic right back Yangao guided his strike into the roof of the net.

The Namibians left it late to secure a point when the defence failed to clear their lines leaving Kandjii leaving free on goal to pick the bottom corner.

The stalemate sends the debutants joint top alongside whiles Burkina Faso and Tunisia who played to a barren score occupy the two other places.

Uganda beats Mozambique to go pole of group A

The Hippos of Uganda beat Mozambique 2-0 in Nouakchott to top Group A.

Goals from Derrick Kakooza and Steven Sserwadda were enough for the CECAFA champions to start their campaign with a victory.

The Hippos broke the deadlock ten minutes into second half courtesy of Kakooza’s penalty before Sserwadda won it with a stupendous strike three minutes from time.

The East Africans dominated proceedings at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott, forcing their fellow debutants to defend deep.

The victory sends Uganda to the summit of the Group A level on points with Cameroon, who beat Mauritania 1-0 on Sunday but with a better goal difference.

Uganda will face Cameroon,Wednesday in their second match whilke Mozambique will be up against hosts Mauritania.

Tuesday, February 16 Fixtures

Ghana U20 Vs Tanzania U20

Gambia U20 Vs Morocco U20

