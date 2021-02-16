Debutants Tanzania face three time champions Ghana in group C opener

Three-time champions and former World Cup winners Ghana will open their account at the Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 football championship against Ghana in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, Tuesday.

The WAFU B champions will entertain the CECAFA runners up at the Nouadhibou stadium.

The Black Satellites secured qualification to the tournament following their triumph at the WAFU B qualifying tournament in Benin.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito’s boys beat Niger 5-3 on penalties at the Stade Charles De Gaules in the semi final to qualify for their 12th AFCON U-20 tournament.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tanzania will be marking history on Tuesday when they play their first Under-20 AFCON.

The Ngorongoro Heroes finished second in the CECAFA qualifying tournament after losing 4-1 to Uganda in the final to earn a ticket to Mauritania.

The Match will be broadcast live on Y254 TV kicking off at 7PM,east Africa time

Morocco return face Gambia

The second group C match tonight will be between Morocco and Gambia at the Stade de Municipal Nouadhibou.

The young Atlas Lions of Morocco missed the last seven editions. Their last appearance in the tournament was in 2005 in Benin, when they were eliminated in the group stages.

Morocco hosted and won the tournament in 1997 and they will be hoping to repeat that feat when they open their campaign against an equally gifted Gambia.

They qualified for Mauritania after winning the UNAF U-20 tournament in Rades, Tunisia.

Gambian will be participating in their third tournament. Gambia surprisingly finished third at their debut appearance in Congo Brazzaville in 2007.

Mattar M’Boge’s charges booked a ticket to Mauritania after winning the WAFU A qualification tournament, beating the host Senegal in the final.

The match will be broadcast live on KBC Channel TV from 10PM,east African time.

Tuesday, February 16th 2021

Ghana Vs Zambia-7PM

Gambia Vs Morocco-10PM