December fatalities on Kenyan on roads the highest in five years

The number of people killed and injured in road crashes in Kenya went up by 17.3 percent in December this year compared with the same period in 2020.

In statistics from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) issued by Government Spokesman Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna, the total number of victims increased from 15,918 by December 16th, 2020 to the current 19,571.

At the same time, Oguna indicated that the national government had expanded the country’s road network by 11,000 kilometres in the past 8 years bringing it to a total of 20,000 kilometers as a way of enhancing road safety.

Increased road carnage, according to Col (Rtd) Oguna, has partly been caused by crossing of roads by pedestrians at undesignated places, overloading goods and excess passengers, and failure to observe traffic rules. Boda Boda riders have also been put on the spot.

They have been faulted for causing crashes, failing to wear protective gear, failure to use reflective vests to boost visibility, ignoring traffic rules, and involvement in crime-related activities.

According to the Government Spokesman, exceeding speed limits, late-night travel, drunk driving, driving while fatigued, untrained and inexperienced motorbike riders, and un-roadworthy vehicles were also factors that have contributed to a spike in road carnage.

The number of those killed across the country over that period was 3,707 in 2020 compared with 4,347 by mid of December 2021, the highest number of fatalities in five years, representing a 17.3 percent increase.

However, the number of pedal cyclists killed in road crashes has registered a downward trend with a decrease of 6 percent as compared to 2020. By December 16th this year 83 pedal cyclists had died compared to 88 who lost their lives by the same time last year.

Col (Rtd) Oguna indicated that the data by the road safety authority revealed that motorcyclists accounted for the highest number of those killed, with 1634 deaths, followed by pedestrians at 1477 while passengers were third at 727, with drivers coming fourth at 426.

The NTSA’s December 16th, 2021 road safety status report stated that 4,347 people were seriously injured in road crashes compared with 3,707 last year. 5,631 others have so far sustained slight injuries in road carnages this year as compared to 4,696 by December 16th last year.

The report also stated that Nairobi (495 cases), Kiambu (425), Nakuru (358), Machakos (205), Meru (158), Muranga (150), Kilifi (141), Kakamega (131), and Kisumu were top leading counties in the number of accidents documented as at December 16th, 2021.

Mr. Oguna noted other Counties that recorded increased road carnage were Nyeri (127), Kajiado (120), Uasin Gishu (110), Kirinyaga (110), Narok (101), Embu (89), Kisii (86), Homa Bay (85), Kericho (80) and Nyandarua (86).

The authority also attributed most road crashes to bad road user behavior such as lane indiscipline, careless riding, distracted driving, contravening route and time, and low levels of road safety awareness among road users.

Col (Rtd) Oguna called on public service vehicle Saccos to ensure that their fleet was in good working condition during this festive season.

“All motorists and passengers are advised to plan their Journey to avoid inconveniences or speeding. Drivers are encouraged to take sufficient rest adhering to the maximum eight (8) hours of driving on long journeys,” the Government spokesman pointed out

Mr Oguna indicated that Drivers, vehicle owners, Sacco/company officials were obligated to comply with the law by avoiding contravening route and time and overloading.

He added “Use of mobile phones while driving is highly discouraged as it is a distraction to driving. Drivers should not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, sleep-inducing drugs/medicine, including prescription medication if they cause drowsiness,”

The Government Spokesman assured Kenyans that NTSA and National Police Service will be vigilant on all roads undertaking countrywide enforcement activities. Equally, he said the agencies will also intensify road safety education and sensitization of road users.

“The countrywide enforcement activities will focus on verification of road service license (RSL), Motor vehicle inspection, Driving license and conductor badges, and compliance with route allocation to ensure PSV’s ply routes they are licensed for.

He added that NTSA shall closely monitor fleet data of PSV’s and a prohibition order will be issued against vehicles exceeding stipulated limit or those found to be tampering with the speed limiters.

“Random Checks for Drivers and Passengers along major highways shall be conducted day and night to check the use of seatbelts, overloading, and validity of driver documentation. Drivers and or PSV SACCOS/Companies found flouting the traffic regulations will be apprehended and risk their licences being canceled,” warned Col (Rtd) Oguna.

He urged members of the public to report incidents on the road to the National Police Service hotline and through the free NTSA Mobile application.