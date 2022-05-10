Decision to attend Azimio running mate interview was mine, Kalonzo says

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that he took the decision to attend the interview seeking to pick the running mate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, Kalonzo faced the selection panel vetting candidates seeking to deputize Odinga amid threats that he would not face the seven-member panel.

The former Vice Present arrived at the Nairobi Serena Hotel in the morning to present his case on why he was the most suitable for the running mate position.

Speaking after the interview, Kalonzo said that he had a very useful two hour conversation with the panel.

“I had a very useful two hour conversation with the panel. It was not an interview. My decision to come was mine,” the wiper leader said.

“I took that decision. I am not at liberty to divulge the contents of that conversation. We didn’t want to give anybody an excuse that…alisusia kuja,” he said.

Kalonzo had earlier insisted that Azimio la Umoja must name him the running mate.

He termed the exercise as demeaning saying that he had enough experience having served as Vice President and Raila Odinga’s running mate in two election cycles and will therefore not subject himself to any vetting set up by the coalition.

The selection panel had shortlisted several candidates including; Sabina Chege, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu, Peter Kenneth, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The committee started conducting the interviews from 4th May to 10th May, and will thereafter announce the chosen one.

Presidential Aspirants have until 16th May to submit the names of their running mates to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.