Decision to expel Ekuru Aukot still stands-Thirdway Alliance

The Thirdway Alliance Party maintains that the decision to expel its party leader and founder Dr Ekuru Aukot still stands.

Through its twitter handle, the party says there exists no judicial order to reverse the decision.

“Thirdway Alliance Kenya’s National Executive Committee decision to expel Aukot still stands,” read the tweet.

“There is no judicial order reversing, quashing or in any way interfering with the said decision. The decision to expel Ekuru Aukot stands valid.”

In September, Dr Aukot was expelled from the party over financial and assault claims to one of the party members.

Thirdway Alliance Party Secretary-General Fredrick Okan’go said that the party’s National Executive Committee had made the decision without malice, bias or hatred towards Aukot.

The Thirdway Alliance NEC adopted unanimously and recommended that Aukot having no need to defend himself be dismissed from the party membership and position as party leader.

Aukot had on several occasions refused to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.