Over 10 women have been killed in the last 24 days of January 2024

Women rights movements have called on the government to declare femicide a national emergency and a threat to national security.

Speaking during a peaceful march in various parts of the country, the lobby groups urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Gender and Affirmative Action counterpart Aisha Jumwa to take immediate and decisive action to address the crisis.

They noted that the recent femicide cases in Airbnbs point to the widespread gender inequality in the country and the lack of effective measures to protect women and girls.

According to the women right’s movements, the incidents have adopted an alarming pattern posing a threat to national security.

During the walk, the lobby groups also handed over a petition to Nairobi woman representative, urging her to forward the motion in parliament

The men also were not left out in the walk as they came in numbers to show support to the female gender calling on the government to hasten security measures in the country and ensure safety of girls and women.

