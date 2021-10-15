Declare femicide, GBV a national disaster, FIDA urges

The International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA Kenya wants the government to declare femicide and gender-based violence in Kenya a national disaster.

FIDA chairperson Nancy Ikilu made the appeal following the killing of Olympian Agnes Tirop, whose lifeless body was found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Calling for the protection of girls and women, Ms Ikinu said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Police Service should expedite investigations and bring the perpetrator to account.

She noted that the numbers of gender-based violence were worrying and her Organisation is concerned about the safety and security of women and girls.

“Kenyans continue to wake up daily to news of women killed by their spouses/partners. Many times, we have expressed horror at the rising rate of femicide in the country. The numbers are worrying and FIDA-Kenya is concerned over the safety and security of women and girls. Women rights are human rights and no woman deserves to be killed no matter the circumstances” said Ikilu.

FIDA made the appeal even as police in Mombasa arrested Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich, the key suspect in the murder of Tirop. Kipkemboi is being held at an undisclosed location as detectives continue with investigations.