Decline in Covid cases continues as 69 test positive

Covid-19 cases continued to fall with only 69 people testing positive for the virus, from a sample size of 1,987 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new infections representing a 3.4 per cent positivity rate bring to 95,992 the number of confirmed cases in the country since March from 1,035,309 cumulative tests.

Sadly, six patients died during the same period pushing up the fatality rate to 1,664.

From the cases, 53 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners among them, 40 males and 29 females.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 86.

The total recoveries now stand at 77,521 after 98 more patients were given a clean bill of health.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement Monday said the recovered include 77 patients from the Home-Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various hospitals.

“Currently, there are 673 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,386 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 4 are on observation” he said

Another 31 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 24 are in the general wards while seven are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

The latest cases have been reported in 12 counties. Nairobi leads with 44, Busia 5, Mombasa 5, Kilifi 5, Kajiado 3, Machakos, Meru, Nyamira, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Kitui, and Nakuru counties have a case each.

The Naiorbi cases are from Kibra (7), Lang’ata and Starehe (6) cases each, Ruaraka (5), Kamukunji and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central and Roysambu (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Makadara, and Mathare (1) case each.