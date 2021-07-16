Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology in Nyeri has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage protesting a move by the administration to increase school fees.

The students took to the streets to express their displeasure, accusing the university of revising the fees without proper consultations.

Part of the notice put on the signboard and university official Facebook page read, All face-to-face teaching has been suspended until further notice.

You are hereby ordered to vacate the university premises with immediate effect. This came after students took to the streets to protest fee increments.

The fees have almost doubled from Ksh. 37, 000 to Ksh. 60, 000 per semester.

The move by the Dedan Kimathi University follows that of the University of Nairobi, whose students have also protested the increment.