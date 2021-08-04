Deep-sea fishing training kicks off in Mombasa County

The government’s plan to build the capacity of the youth in deep-sea fishing commenced Wednesday with the promise to train 1,000 Kenyans annually over the next five years.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who flagged off a crew of 40 trainees aboard two vessels at Liwatoni Fishing Complex in Mombasa County, said 400 Kenyans would be trained by the end of this year.

June this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a 10 billion shillings Kenya marine fisheries socio-economic development project, aimed at uplifting income of fishing communities along the Kenyan coast.

They are among the first 400 to be trained this year as the government rolled out the five-year program seeking to build the capacity of 1,000 Kenyans annually with the hope of creating at least 60,000 jobs.

Munya said the tender for the construction of the fishing landing site at the Liwatoni fishing complex has been re-advertised after the government cancelled the first contract.