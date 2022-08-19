Defections to Kenya Kwanza illegal, Makau Mutua says

Raila Odinga Campaign Secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua has accused the President-elect of engaging in acts of impunity and disregard for the rule of law.

Mutua claimed that Ruto is currently wooing leaders elected as Independents and on the Azimio Coalition to defect to his side.

In a statement on Friday, he said the practice was used in the KANU era to defeat the independence of the legislature and slow down the growth of multiparty democracy.

“This is the practice that was used in the KANU era to defeat the independence of the legislature and retard the growth of multiparty democracy,” read part of a statement from Makau Mutua.

Mutua said Ruto’s move to recruit members of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya was illegal saying that no member had invoked the process of leaving the Raila Odinga led faction.

“Attempts to cannibalize Azimio by corrupting its members will not succeed. The law that led to the formation of Azimio and its Deed of Agreement- set out ground rules and conditions under which members can exit the coalition,” he said.

“All the members who signed as original members are still members in good standing. Any purported defections are a legal nullity,” he added.

He said that Ruto needs to stop engaging in the culture of political corruption and urged Kenyans to see his disregard for the rule of law.

He ended by asking their supporters and those elected to stand firm to vindicate their democracy.