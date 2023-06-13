Defence and Intelligence Committee recommends approval of Haji as NIS Director

National Assembly’s Defence and Intelligence Committee has recommended the nomination of Noordin Haji as the Director General National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The National Assembly will now either approve or disapprove his nomination when the Committee tables its report on the floor of the House Tuesday afternoon.

The Committee’s Chairperson Nelson Koech said their decision was informed by Haji’s suitability and integrity for the job.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee and pursuant to Section 8(2) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011) as read together with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, 2012, the Committee recommends that: The National Assembly APPROVES the nomination of Mr. Noordin Mohamed Haji, CBS, OGW for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service.”

Haji was nominated by President William Ruto last month to succeed outgoing NIS Director General Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru.