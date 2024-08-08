Defence Committee to continue probe into conduct of BATUK

The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations is planning to engage stakeholders as the Committee continues its inquiry into the operations of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

Led by Committee Vice Chair by Hon. (Rtd Maj) Bashir Abdullahi, Committee Members met today to consider their work plan.

The Committee is set to engage with Civil Society, Community based Organizations, Religious leaders in affected Laikipia, Samburu and Isiolo Counties.

Representatives from the County Government of Laikipia, Ministry of Lands and the Director of Public Prosecutions and Director of Criminal Investigation will also appear before the Committee regarding the conduct of BATUK.

Committee Members will also undertake Budget Implementation Oversight for the Agencies under its purview for 2023/2024 FY and consider a Report on the ratification of the Protocol to the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

The Defence Committee will also undertake inspection visits in accordance with its mandate.