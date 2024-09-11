Defence Committee urges KMC to accelerate efforts to obtain export processing license

The National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee has called on the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to accelerate its efforts to obtain an export processing license.

The Committee, led by Nelson Koech, made the appeal during a visit to the KMC headquarters in Athi River on Tuesday.

The Committee engaged with the Managing Commissioner, Maj. Gen.J K Gula, General Manager Production and Livestock, Col John Njuguna and General Manager Commercial Services Lt. Col Kinuthia.

Lawmakers expressed their support for KMC’s role in generating income for Kenya’s pastoralist communities and boosting the country’s food security .

Members of the Committee touring the facility noted the underutilized potential of the main factory which has the capability of processing over 690 Tonnes of meat and meat products.

“Why do you still not have an export processing licence? Why has KMC not meet the requirements?”, asked Memusi Kanchory.

In his presentation, the Managing Commissioner outlined the requiems and the measures the management is taking to meet international standards.

Maj. Gen. Gula urged the Committee for additional funding to meet ISO standards and requirements for the export processing licensing.

“We need the support of this Committee to upgrade our equipment specially the regurgitation and packaging machinery to meet international standards,” stated Managing Commissioner, Maj. Gen. J K Gula.

The Committee further noted the challenges facing KMC, including maintaining profitability and competitiveness due to cash-flow/liquidity challenges and aged plant and machinery resulting in frequent breakdown of machines particularly the refrigeration system during operations leading to unattained production target thus loss of revenue.

To increase profitability, the Committee urged KMC to prioritize obtaining an export processing license.

Committee Members also expressed concern over the significant debt owed by government agencies for meat products supplied by KMC.

“What measures is KMC taking to address the delayed payments from Government Departments & Agencies?” asked Nelson Koech. “KMC should work to recover outstanding payments from government agencies and other debtors. Debts recovered can be used to expand your market share,” added the Committee Chair.

The Kenya Meat Commission clientele include the Kenya Defence Forces, the Administrative Police, the National Youth Service, schools, hotels and restaurants.