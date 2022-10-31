Defence CS Aden Duale promises to look after KDF welfare

The new Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale has promised to look after the welfare of the Kenya Defence Forces’ soldiers.

CS Duale, who spoke on Monday after taking over the Defence Ministry at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, said that he will ensure that the Government increases more resources to KDF in order to maintain its high standards.

In his maiden speech, the new Defence CS also promised to work with other security organs to protect the country and willing to work with regional allies’ in the maintenance of global peace and security.

While thanking outgoing CS Wamalwa for his dedication and commitment in serving the country, CS Duale said that he expects a smooth working relationship as he carries out his mandate promising to make KDF better.

I am coming to the Ministry of Defence with a lot of information and network as the former Majority leader. I call upon everybody; the civilians and men and women in the forces that at all times we should work to make KDF better,” said Duale.

“We will support Kenya’s readiness to work with our international partners and allies in maintaining global peace and security,” he added.

On his part, the outgoing CS congratulated CS Duale for his nomination and successful vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

He outlined some of the successes during his tenure including the Kisumu Shipyard which will play a significant role in manufacturing and industrialization.

“We have a shipyard, as Kenya we are able to manufacture our own ships. It’s a great stride we have made in manufacturing and industrialization of our country,” said Wamalwa.