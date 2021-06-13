Defence CS lauds women’s role in enhancing Country’s security

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma has lauded the role of women in enhancing security in the Country saying it improves our competencies and skills sets.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The CS spoke during a forum with women officers from the Kenya Navy chapter of the Athena Forum in Mombasa.

The session focused on professional and personal development, building support networks and improving performance.

The Athena forum undertakes mentorship of women in the Ministry of Defence, and other security agencies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Juma later took part in the Navy Captain’s Golf Tournament at the Mombasa Club, in the company of golf players from all three services of KDF.

Also Read  Security agencies get Ksh. 127 Billion more in 2021 budget

This golf session is part of the MOD wellness programme that maintain physical fitness, which is crucial for the execution of our core mandate.

Also Read  Yatani’s seven-point economic recovery strategy

“The daylong event culminated in awards to the winners. I was delighted to play with upcoming women golfers at the Kenya Navy and look forward to more women joining the service teams,” She said.

Also Read  Kisumu tightens Covid rules, orders disposal of unclaimed bodies
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR