Defence CS lauds women’s role in enhancing Country’s security

Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma has lauded the role of women in enhancing security in the Country saying it improves our competencies and skills sets.

The CS spoke during a forum with women officers from the Kenya Navy chapter of the Athena Forum in Mombasa.

The session focused on professional and personal development, building support networks and improving performance.

1/ Took part in the Navy Captain’s Golf Tournament at the Mombasa Club, in the company of golf players from all three services of KDF.

— Dr. Monica Juma (@CSDefence_Kenya) June 13, 2021

The Athena forum undertakes mentorship of women in the Ministry of Defence, and other security agencies.

“The daylong event culminated in awards to the winners. I was delighted to play with upcoming women golfers at the Kenya Navy and look forward to more women joining the service teams,” She said.