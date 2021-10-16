Defence forces to mark KDF Day at Kahawa Garrison

The Kenya Defence Forces is set to mark the 10th anniversary Saturday to commemorate soldiers’ gallantry and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The KDF is observed annually to remember the men and women in the forces who have paid the ultimate price in defence of the country.

Service members who have displayed exemplary devotion to service, innovation selflessness in duty, bravery in combat are also recognized in the event.

This year’s theme is Enhancing KDF Mission Readiness for National Security and Development in a Complex Threat Environment.

The event will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kahawa Garisson barracks.

KDF also marks 10 years after Kenya launched Operation Linda Nchi and entered into Somalia on the 14th October 2011 since entering neighbouring country Somalia.

The purpose of this operation was to degrade the Al Qaeda – affiliated Al-Shabab Islamist group in Somalia who were posing a security challenge in Kenya, hence threatening Kenya’s security and national interest.

This decision was reached at after a series of incidents of boarder attacks and incursions by the militia group along the common border with Somalia where, Kenyan AID workers in Dadaab, a couple in Kiwayu Safari villages in Lamu and abduction of a French tourist lady were witnessed.