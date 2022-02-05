Defence Sacco launches bancassuarance affinity partnership with HFC

Defence Sacco (DESACCO) in partnership with Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) Saturday launched bancassurance affinity at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The partnership will see DESSACCO offer general and life insurance services to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel through the HFC Bancassurance Intermediary Limited (HFBI).

The event was presided over by Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L) Major General Aphaxard Kiugu.

In his remarks, the ACDF P&L said that the partnership leveraged technology to provide ease of access to affordable cutting-edge products in a timely and efficient manner to KDF personnel who are deployed far and wide.

“This will, in turn, improve the morale and welfare of our service personnel which is key in improving their mission readiness. DESACCO will be the link between service personnel and Housing Finance and shall, as need may be, finance members in need of insurance,” said the ACDF P&L.

The Chief Executive Officer Colonel Nehemia Kemei said that DESACCO will develop the capacity to register and operate its own bancassurance as per the regulatory requirements noting that the partnership was key to enable service personnel get access to tailor-made insurance products aimed towards improved welfare.

Principal officer at HFC Bancassuarance Ms Maureen Wairimu said that the biggest test of an insurance contract is at the point of a claim. “We therefore take claims facilitation seriously to ensure that our customers’ claims are settled within the shortest time possible” she committed.

Some of the insurance products to be offered through the partnership include motor vehicle insurance, home insurance, medical insurance for parents and parents-in-law, education policy as well as personal accident cover.

In attendance were HF Group officials, KDF Senior Officers and Service Members.