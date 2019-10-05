Defending champion Conseslus Kipruto retains title in Doha

Defending champion Conseslus Kipruto retained his title Friday night after winning 3000 metres steeplechase Gold medal in the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Kiprutoh won the event in 8 minutes and 01.35 seconds beating Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girm in a photo-finish.

Girma finished second in 8 minutes and 01.36 seconds while 2014 African champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco timed 8 minutes and 03.76 seconds to take the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, World Champion Faith Kipyegon and Winny Chebet will take part in the 1500 metres finals Saurday evening while World Champion Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo will take to the field in the 5000 metres finals tonight (Saturday).

Former World Javelin Champion Julius Yego will begin his quest to reclaim his title this afternoon in Doha, Qatar and will face stiff competition from defending champion Johanes Veter and Andreas Hofmann both from Germany.

Kenya currently lies third in the medal table behind the United States and China with 9 medals, 3 Gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.