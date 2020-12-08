Defending Champions Gor Mahia face Ulinzi in their season opener

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

Gor Mahia FC players train at Nyayo National Stadium on December 4th 2020

 

Defending champions Gor Mahia Will begin their Kenyan Premier League title defense against Ulinzi Stars Saturday December 12th at  Moi International sports Centre Kasarani Stadium.

According to the fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation Gor Mahia who had earlier expressed reservation in taking part in the league lest their broadcast rights queries got answered appear to have buckled and will now face Ulinzi  Stars who have also not played a match in this season’s top flight.

Gor Mahia fresh from proceeding  in CAF Champions League preliminary round will hope to maintain the form against Ulinzi who signed a total 3 players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 2010 champions brought in:Hamisi Abdalla and Oliver Ruto both acquired  from Water Works FC and Michael Onyango signed from Kahawa United.

Other matches scheduled Saturday :  Kariobangi Sharks will face Bidco while Western Stima will be at home against Tusker Fc.Four More fixtures will be played on Sunday.

KPL FIXTURES

Friday December  11th  2020

Nairobi City Stars FC vs Bandari FC    Kasarani Stadium

 

Saturday, 12th December 2020

Western Stima FC vs Tusker FC      Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Gor Mahia FC vs Ulinzi Stars FC      Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

Kariobangi Sharks FC vs Bidco United FC   Utalii Grounds

 

Sunday 13th December 2020

KCB FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz FC    Kasarani Stadium

Vihiga United FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC    Mumias Complex

AFC Leopards SC vs Sofapaka FC Nyayo Stadium

Posta Rangers FC vs Wazito FC      Utalii Grounds

