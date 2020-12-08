Defending Champions Gor Mahia face Ulinzi in their season opener

Defending champions Gor Mahia Will begin their Kenyan Premier League title defense against Ulinzi Stars Saturday December 12th at Moi International sports Centre Kasarani Stadium.

According to the fixtures released by Football Kenya Federation Gor Mahia who had earlier expressed reservation in taking part in the league lest their broadcast rights queries got answered appear to have buckled and will now face Ulinzi Stars who have also not played a match in this season’s top flight.

Gor Mahia fresh from proceeding in CAF Champions League preliminary round will hope to maintain the form against Ulinzi who signed a total 3 players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 2010 champions brought in:Hamisi Abdalla and Oliver Ruto both acquired from Water Works FC and Michael Onyango signed from Kahawa United.

Other matches scheduled Saturday : Kariobangi Sharks will face Bidco while Western Stima will be at home against Tusker Fc.Four More fixtures will be played on Sunday.

KPL FIXTURES

Friday December 11th 2020

Nairobi City Stars FC vs Bandari FC Kasarani Stadium

Saturday, 12th December 2020

Western Stima FC vs Tusker FC Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Gor Mahia FC vs Ulinzi Stars FC Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

Kariobangi Sharks FC vs Bidco United FC Utalii Grounds

Sunday 13th December 2020

KCB FC vs Kakamega Homeboyz FC Kasarani Stadium

Vihiga United FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC Mumias Complex

AFC Leopards SC vs Sofapaka FC Nyayo Stadium

Posta Rangers FC vs Wazito FC Utalii Grounds