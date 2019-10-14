Defense CS Raychelle Omamo joins soldiers to mark KDF day

A multimillion rehabilitation center has been launched for officers and service members of the Kenya Defense Forces who are battling injuries, dealing with trauma and require psycho social support.

Defense CS Rachel Omamo honored gallant officers and servicemen at the Kenya defense forces, for their acts of valor and sacrifices in defending the country’s borders.

The center was launched during the Kenya defense forces day at Langata Army Barracks as the uniformed officers marked the 8th anniversary of the celebration.

A monument with the names of soldiers who have died while defending our country was also unveiled.

The monument with symbolic soldiers’ boots and hat commemorates the sacrifices and success by KDF officers.

Omamo was grateful for the work done by the soldiers and called on civilians to always respect the military officers and service members.

Apart from honoring the fallen soldiers the CS insisted on the need for continues improvement of the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

Chief of Defense Forces Samson Mwathethe said the theme for this year was for enlightening KDF personnel and families of the availability of welfare programmes that care for their wellbeing.

Here they revealed that an ultra modern rehabilitation center was been built at the barracks to treat soldiers with post traumatic disorder and injuries sustained in the battle field.