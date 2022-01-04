Defilement suspect re-arrested in Maragua, Murang’a County

A suspect wanted for defilement has been arrested in Maragua, Murang’a County.

In an incident that brought Maragua town to a standstill, Andrew Ngugi Wairimu alias Makai, was cornered after escaping from lawful custody on June 4, 2021.

The 20-year-old suspect had been arrested last year for gang rape and has two separate defilement charges, pending before Kigumo Law courts.

Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the same court.

According to a Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) report, the police officers who had gotten wind of Makai’s whereabouts ambushed him at the border area of Maragua township, but he resisted arrest and attempted to flee.

Determined to bring the rape suspect to justice, one of the officers engaged in the operation employed reasonable force and shot him on the left buttock, bringing to an end Makai’s 6 months of temporary freedom.

The suspect is currently admitted at Maragua Sub County Hospital.

Meanwhile, detectives based in Murang’a south have taken up the matter and are preparing the suspect’s file to arraign him immediately he leaves the hospital.