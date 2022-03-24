Defoe announces retirement from football

Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Former West Ham and Tottenham striker Defoe had been playing for Sunderland, after returning to the club where he spent two-and-a-half seasons between 2015 and 2017, in January. His contract there was due to run until the end of the season.

🗣️'He was fantastic! I loved managing him' Harry Redknapp has heaped praise on Jermain Defoe following the announcement of his retirement from football. pic.twitter.com/QZciBGgMs4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 24, 2022

Prior to rejoining Sunderland, Defoe was at Rangers where he scored 32 goals in 74 matches, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Defoe said in a statement on Twitter: “After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It’s been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

“I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out. I have had an incredible journey and have met some amazing people in the game.

“I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.”

Top striker, top bloke and someone who gave me some great advice in my early career as well as his number 18 shirt! Happy retirement @IAmJermainDefoe https://t.co/AuqAopjlLG — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 24, 2022

Defoe scored 19 goals in 31 appearances during a loan spell at Bournemouth, including netting in a record 10 consecutive league games.