Degree requirement for aspirants is unreasonable, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has rallied behind the review of some sections of the Elections Act to allow a majority of Kenyans to run for elective positions.

He said it was time unreasonable restrictions were eliminated on the way of voters and candidates to be able to vote or vie in any election or referendum.

Dr Ruto further noted that it was unnecessary to demand uniform qualifications from leaders running for different elective positions in the country.

He spoke on Thursday when he hosted Members of County Assembly from Baringo led by Speaker David Kiplagat Kerich at his Karen residence.

Hosted Members of County Assemblies from Baringo led by Speaker David Kiplagat Kerich at the Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/awun15i0b0 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 17, 2021

Elsewhere, Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and presidential aspirant Dr. Alfred Mutua has criticised political leaders who have made a habit of discussing Deputy president William Ruto instead of national issues.

Speaking in Embakasi where he launched a national party registration drive, the Machakos county boss said president Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime minister Raila Odinga’s regular comments on the Deputy President is a display of lack of strategy and depicts them as weak.

Mutua added that the reason Ruto enjoys widespread media coverage is because both Uhuru and Raila are popularizing him.

Dr Mutua who has expressed interest in the 2022 presidential elections urged leaders to discuss issues and not individuals. He also added that people’s tribes should not be a factor in choosing the best person to lead the country.

He urged young people to support his bid, saying he is the only one that represents their aspirations.