Degree requirement in elections is discriminatory, Murkomen says

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen now wants persons who can read and write in English or Kiswahili be allowed to contest in Parliamentary elections.

Through the Elections Amendment bill 2021, Murkomen seeks to amend section 22 subsection 1 of the Elections Act by deleting paragraph B which provides that a person must hold a degree from a University recognized in Kenya to qualify to be nominated as a candidate for election.

Murkomen wants the provision replaced with, “Is able to read and write in the English or Kiswahili language or, in case of a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, is literate in the Kenya sign language.”

“This will allow for persons who may not have a degree but who may have other attributes of a leader to vie for election,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Senator argues that the Act in its current status is discriminatory and restrictive as it implies that only persons who have degrees have the capacity to serve in public office.

“This bill seeks to provide for inclusivity in the election process by enabling persons who can read and write to vie for election,’ He said.