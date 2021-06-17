Degree requirement in elections is discriminatory, Murkomen says

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen now wants persons who can read and write in English or Kiswahili be allowed to contest in Parliamentary elections.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Through the Elections Amendment bill 2021, Murkomen seeks to amend section 22 subsection 1 of the Elections Act by deleting paragraph B which provides that a person must hold a degree from a University recognized in Kenya to qualify to be nominated as a candidate for election.

Also Read  Beyond Zero fight against fistula receives funds boost from Slovak Republic

Murkomen wants the provision replaced with, “Is able to read and write in the English or Kiswahili language or, in case of a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, is literate in the Kenya sign language.”

Also Read  Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is dead

“This will allow for persons who may not have a degree but who may have other attributes of a leader to vie for election,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Senator argues that the Act in its current status is discriminatory and restrictive as it implies that only persons who have degrees have the capacity to serve in public office.

Also Read  Covid-19: Uhuru Primary shut down after 16 pupils, 4 teachers test positive

“This bill seeks to provide for inclusivity in the election process by enabling persons who can read and write to vie for election,’ He said.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR