Delay, chaos mar UDA tallying of votes in Moiben Constituency

Tension remains high in Moiben constituency following delay on the announcement of the UDA party primaries for the Parliamentary seat.

It took the intervention of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to help the returning officer announce the results of the Gubernitorial and the MCA contest.

At some point Police officers were forced to fire tear gas canisters to disperse a rowdy group of rival supporters that had gathered at Central Primary School which is the tallying center for Moiben constituency.

The area remains under heavy police presence ahead of the anticipated announcement of the winner of the UDA ticket for parliamentary seat.

Preliminary results indicate that former MP Joseph Lagat is leading in Moiben parliamentary seat closely followed by Prof Phyliss Bartoo.

At the same time, Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat is the UDA Nominee for Soy constituency.

And in Kapseret, incumbent MP Oscar Sudi unanimously won the UDA ticket for the August elections, sparking wide celebrations by his supporters.