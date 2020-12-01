Delay in President’s token has derailed Shabana preparations, Jared Nevaton reveals

Preparations for the upcoming National Super League by the Kisii based side Shabana FC are in limbo after the team staged a go slow over unpaid salaries.

The team’s training program was disrupted on Monday after playing unit failed to turn up at their training in Mosocho grounds, which is approximately 12km from Kisii town, something that left members of the technical bench stranded.

But according to the Club Chairman Jared Nevaton, the delay in delivering cash promises of Kshs 5million and 1million by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime minister Raila Odinga respectively, has hampered the team’s preparations for the season kick off.

“Is not about downing tools, honestly, financially we are struggling and that cuts across. You know the President and former PM gave us some token which we haven’t received so we are hoping the handlers of our two great leaders can deliver our message so that we get sorted. It will be good for the team” Nevaton was quoted

Football Kenya Federation confirmed the 2020-21 National Super League will now start on December 5.

The lower tier league, whose winner earns direct promotion to the FKF Premier League, was planned to kick off on November 28, 2020, and Nevaton believes the postponement of commencement dates has raised uncertainty from sponsors who are interested in pumping their resources to the team.

“we are still negotiating with our potential sponsor and, haven’t finalized sealing the deal. Without a definite date on when the league will start the sponsors are scared of investing with us. Even the Kshs 700,000 that comes from Betika, we are yet to get it so things have been surely thick” he said

In October this year they received a massive shot in the arm after President Kenyatta gifted them with a 62- seater bus which had been requested by Kisii leaders during a meeting with the Head of State at State House, Nairobi.

The development came as a big boost to the cash-strapped side, as it is expected to help them in their travels to away matches.

The former KPL giants finished 10th in the last campaign and will be playing second tier football for the third season since they were promoted from Division One towards the end of 2018.

