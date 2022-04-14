Delay, low turn out mar UDA party primaries in Uasin Gishu

The United Democratic Alliance party primaries in Uasin Gishu County have finally commenced in a section of polling stations after a long delay.

And while the turn out remains low, residents are strolling into polling stations ready to exercise their democratic right.

However, some decided to leave the polling stations after waiting for hours for the delivery of ballot papers.

Voting has started at Race Primary in Kesses Constituency while ballots papers have just been delivered at Eldoret National polytechnic polling station.

The exercise remains peaceful with no major incidents reported so far.

Uasin Gishu residents have decried the delay in delivering the ballot papers some saying they were in polling stations as early as 6am

They are however relentless that they will exercise their democratic right at whatever cost.

The Gubernatorial contest has attracted 6 aspirants, Vescar Kangogo, Jonathan Bii, Julius Bitok, Soi MP Caleb Kositany, former SRC Chair Sarah Serem and Solomon Maritim.

In the Senate contest, incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago will face Journalist Robert Kimei, Edwin Kosgey, Maxwell Mitei and Oliver Kipchumba.