Delayed exchequer releases hurting county staff motivation, says Governor Orengo

Delayed exchequer releases from the national treasury are affecting staff motivation in counties, Siaya Governor James Orengo has said.

Orengo lamented that the delays, which often extend up to three months, have made it difficult for counties to pay workers’ salaries and emoluments on time.

Speaking at the Siaya county headquarters, Orengo accompanied by County Secretary Joseph Ogutu and former government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, announced that Kenya’s Gor Mahia FC will face Tanzania’s Yanga FC during the opening of the new Siaya stadium early next year.

The governor was receiving trophies won by Siaya county teams in various competitions locally and internationally.

While commending the athletes, Orengo acknowledged the challenge of unpaid allowances to workers that have accumulated over time.

“No body works for nothing” he said adding that it was not right for one to represent the county on an empty pocket only to come back and wait for months for the same to be paid.

He added that the Council of Governors (CoG) had raised the issue with the national government, noting that delayed exchequer disbursements were also disrupting statutory remittances.

Orengo said his administration was collaborating with the County Public Service Board to address delayed staff promotions.

“People enter and leave service in the same job groups, which lowers motivation and inspiration,” he noted.

The governor also announced a series of sports and cultural events scheduled from December through the beginning of next year, urging teams to prepare adequately.