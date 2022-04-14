Delays mar Embu UDA nominations

United Democratic Alliance on Thursday kicked off its Party Primaries in Embu County, however, the exercise was marred with delays most polling stations.

Voting was scheduled to commence at 6am but by 10 pm most polling stations had not begun.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is in Embu to monitor the nominations attributed the delays to transport issues and the fuel crisis the country is facing.

He, however, said that the voting period in polling stations that faced the delays would be extended to ensure that all UDA party members have exercised their right to pick their prefered candidates in the various elective seats ahead of the August General Elections.

In the build up to the nominations, a lorry ferrying UDAs ballot papers was attacked by rowdy youth on Wednesday and burnt ballot boxes and papers.

The youth claimed that the lorry was transporting marked ballot papers for Thursdays nomination exercise.

UDA’s National Elections Board chairperson Anthony Mwaura said they have already commenced investigations into the incident saying whoever will be found culpable will be disqualified.

In a statement, the National Elections Board of United Democratic Alliance said the party leadership has spoken to Norman Nyaga, Cicily Mbarire and John Muchiri about the incident.

The party has dispatched Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Bernard Koros and George Murugara to Embu to help deal with the situation.

UDA sent a strong message to any aspirant who causes chaos, plans to destroy nomination materials that they will be disqualified from the nominations immediately.

The aspirants were encouraged to respect the decisions of Returning Officers.

Aspirants have urged the UDA party to conduct free and fair nomination exercise.