Delegates shout down DP Ruto after he poked holes on BBI report

I speak for millions of hustlers, just give me a minute.” Those were the words of Deputy President William Ruto after a section of delegates at Bomas attempted to shout him down as he made his speech.

Ultimately, he finished his speech to chants of “respect the President” as he invited President Uhuru Kenyatta to make his remarks.

A BBI launch meant to pave way for a constitutional change that will enhance unity and exclusivity saw the Deputy President booed once he started poking holes on the BBI report’s recommendations, the only person to be subjected to such treatment after ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi in what was otherwise a flawless launch.

Ruto had started well, labelling the Kenyan media as mischievous after one carried a headline insinuating that ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga will seek the Presidency in 2022.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“On the same headline they said Ruto is coming to meet demons at Bomas, am asking myself whether there are any demons in Bomas or better still I can ask them Oliskia wapi that there are demons in Bomas,” Posed the Deputy President.

Ruto while expressing his concerns on the BBI movement was however clear on the need to change the narrative. He said millions of youth are unemployed and must be included in the conversation.

He then went into a full-blown attack on some recommendations saying the independence of institutions must be guarded.

“To have ombudsman appointed by the executive into the Judiciary in my respectful submission is a derogation from the independence of the Judiciary. We must be careful about the independence of institutions we are coming from a history where Judges received telephone calls where Courts were held at night, we don’t want to go there,” He said.

And on the proposal that political parties participate in the appointment of IEBC commissioners, Ruto posed. How can political players be involved in appointing a referee?

“My brother Raila Odinga is good at football. So, let me ask: How fair will a league be where the referee is appointed by teams, and not all teams, some teams. If that’s what you are saying then I have my reservations and I need to be persuaded like many other Kenyans that that is fair,” he said.

Ruto also expressed his reservations on the formation of a police council chaired by a Cabinet Secretary saying it is a degradation of the independence of the police. “The police must act independently of any politicians. To recommend that we will have a police council chaired by a CS is actually a derogation of the independence of the police. We must be careful of where we are going.”

He then ventured in what he termed as “the real elephant in the room,” the analogy of the “winner takes it all.” By then he was barely audible, the crowd shouting him down even as he urged them not to personalize the issues.

“Have we sorted out the winner takes it all question” he asked, with the crowd shouting a resounding yes.

Not one to back down, he gave an example using Jubilee Party current leadership.

According to Ruto the BBI report recommendation on the question if imposed in today’s Government would see Jubilee party take up all those positions: The Presidency and the Deputy President, the President would then appoint the Prime Minister as well as the Deputy Prime Ministers leaving the opposition with nothing other than the position of Opposition leader.

Ruto said, “As we discuss inclusivity around us the leaders, we must have a candid open discussion on inclusivity about the millions of Kenyans locked out by poverty and unemployment, we must discuss how they are going to be part of the Kenyan society.”

He even defended his hustler movement following remarks by a young man from Kitale who said leaders should not 16th century innovations.

“I want to thank the bright young man from Kitale, I am sure he was referring to the wheelbarrows, and possibly he was referring to me and these wheelbarrows. The question I want to ask is how come in the 21st century a 16th century tool called the wheelbarrow millions of citizens in the 21st century are still dependent on the wheelbarrow and the Mkokoteni, that is the discussion we want to have, that discussion involves millions of Kenyans,” He said amid large shouts from the guests that he should finish his speech.

He however lauded the increase in devolved funds from 15 % to 35% but called for the strengthening of the Senate saying the recommendation that the Senate will not have a say on the Division of Revenue bill amounts to downgrading the house.

Ruto said it is conflicting that the BBI reports proposes to increase positions for women in the Senate to bridge the gender parity gap but at the same time weakens the House by ensuring its participation in matters devolution is nominal.

Ultimately, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to interrogate the document, saying he was in agreement with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on the need to have a non-contested referendum but only if “we end up there.”