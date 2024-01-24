Delight and despair as AFCON 2023 heads to knockouts

10 teams have qualified for the African Cup of Nations knockout rounds scheduled for February 2nd in Ivory Coast.

The hosts, were fancied by many to top Group A alongside 3-time champions Nigeria when the draw was announced, but surprise package, Equatorial Guinea took the group by storm, took the hours topping the group with 7 points after two wins and a draw, which included a 4-0 win over the tournament’s host The Elephants and a 4-2 win over Guinea Bissau.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified alongside them after an undefeated group stage that saw them record a 1-1 draw and narrow 1-0 wins against Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau.

Group B also had its share of upsets, as 7-time champions Egypt narrowly avoided exit from a group that saw Cape Verde smooth sailing with qualification guaranteed with a match to spare.

Egypt drew 2-2 in all their group-stage matches but Ghana’s 2-2 collapse against Mozambique meant the Pharaohs luckily went through. The Black Stars finished with 2 points from three matches in what was a torrid campaign for them.

In Group C, defending champions Senegal booked their place in convincing fashion with dominant wins over Cameroon [3-1] and Gambia [3-0]. Cameroon qualified beside them in their last match as a dramatic 3-2 win over The Gambia got the Indomitable Lions over the line.

Despite finishing third in the group, Guinea qualified as one of the third-placed best teams after finishing the group on 4 points.

Angola and Bukina Faso qualified from Group D.