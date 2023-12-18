Delight as GFE 105 FC ink sponsorship deal with Betika

GFE,Global Field Evangelism, 105 Football Club,has secured Ksh.1Million sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betika.

The division one outfit recently lifted inaugural BingwaFest football trophy landed the deal due to what a communique from the betting firm stated as “The sponsorship acknowledges their impressive on-field performance and remarkable team results’’.

The sponsorship is set to boost the club’s efforts of clinching a place in next years second tier,National Super League,NSL.

“Betika is delighted to sponsor GFE 105, champions at BingwaFest 2023. Their dedication and exceptional performance epitomize the sport’s spirit,” stated Mutua Mutava, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO at Betika, presenting the team with a Sh1m cheque. “The team is clearly a gifted one, this is clear. As a company that does a lot of work in sports in the Uasin Gishu County, we will be their official front of shirt sponsor for the remainder of the season and going into the new season. We will give them support both monetarily and in kind. 105 is one of very few surviving top football teams in the county. A team that was in the National Super League but dropped off because of lack of finances. We will work together to ensure that this does not happen again in the future,” added Mutava