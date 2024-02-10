Delight as Junior golfers receive training to shore up their skill

Four upcoming Kenyan female golfers are set to benefit from sponsorship from Mobile Telephony service providers Safaricom. The Company boosted this year’s in-progress Kenya Ladies Open Golf Tournament with a Ksh.34.8 Million sponsorship.

The four include Margaret Njoki and Aisha Duba from Golf Park in the senior category, Vivian Adhiambo and Ekron Odhiambo from Nyali Golf Club in the junior category,. The four did take part in the one day Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am tournament.

The sponsorship targets to help players reach their full potential despite challenges in resources.

“I am immensely grateful to Safaricom for providing me with the opportunity to participate in this year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open. It was my first time playing in the Pro-Am event at the tournament, and the experience was truly remarkable. I learned a lot from the professionals I played alongside. One of the key takeaways for me was mastering the technique of rolling the ball far from the bunker,” said Aisha Duba.

Meanwhile the company organized a junior golf clinic with more than 50 junior golfers receiving training from an array of professional golfers.

“Sports sponsorship remains a key area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of many young Kenyans. As part of our commitment to supporting and nurturing talent, today we supported junior clinics where over 50 children were trained by golf professionals. The young golfers we nurture and develop are the future of the country’s golf sport,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom.