Del Monte launches women health, empowerment program

Murangá – based food processor, Del Monte Kenya Limited (DMKL) has officially launched its Women’s Health and Empowerment program with a six-day employee awareness campaign offering free Reproductive Health Cancers screening and Contraceptives use.

The medical Team and peer educators from Family Health Option, will also sensitize the employees and their dependents on Menstrual Health Hygiene, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and HIV. They will also offer training and counselling on Gender-Based Violence in and out of the workplace.

According to Del Monte Kenya’s Managing Director, Stergios Gkaliamoutsas, the launch is a culmination of Del Monte Kenya’s partnership with the United Nation Foundation’s (UNF) Women’s Health and Empowerment initiative where they committed to change the lives of up to 10,000 women including its employees and the community by providing them with health services and information on Reproductive Health Cancers, Contraceptives, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and Menstrual Health by 2024.

The company also committed to offer health services and training to prevent Gender-Based Violence.

“As a company, we strongly believe that businesses are a formidable force for positive change and that by integrating women’s health and empowerment issues into corporate strategy, we can complement and enhance the Kenya government’s effort,” he said.

DMKL plans to achieve its commitment through the provision of training and dissemination of necessary information via newsletters, pamphlets, and fliers and expanding their on-site health services in their 6 existing health clinics to provide these new health services.

Through a concerted strategy, DMKL will roll out the Women’s health and Empowerment program internally before reaching out to the community later.