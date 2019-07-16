Delph moves to Everton as Frankfurt striker Haller set to join West Ham

Everton have signed midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old, who had one year left on his contract at Etihad Stadium, joins for a fee worth up to £10m.

The midfielder has linked up with Marco Silva’s squad on their training camp in Switzerland.

The former Aston Villa player, who has made 20 appearances for England, was part of the squad at the World Cup and the recent Uefa Nations League Finals.

Delph played 22 times in City’s Premier League-winning season of 2017/18, but his chances of regular football under Pep Guardiola have decreased with the arrival of £60m club record signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is travelling to West Ham for a medical before a transfer worth up to £45m – a club record for the Hammers.

The 25-year-old former France Under-21 international scored 20 goals in 41 games for the German side last season.

If the deal goes through, it would eclipse the £36m fee paid by West Ham for Brazilian Felipe Anderson in 2018.

Haller has scored 33 goals in 77 appearances in two years at Bundesliga club Eintracht.

He joined them from Dutch side Utrecht, where he scored 51 times in 98 games.

Strikers Lucas Perez, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll have all left the Hammers this summer, and earlier on Tuesday manager Manuel Pellegrini said the club are “trying to bring in good players”.

Finally, Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt is set to fly to Turin on Tuesday to complete his move to Juventus.

It is thought the Italian champions will pay £67.5m for the 19-year-old defender, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Netherlands centre-back had also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris-St Germain.

In his three seasons at Ajax, he won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup, and was a Europa League finalist in 2017.

De Ligt scored eight goals in 77 league appearances for the Amsterdam club, who he joined at the age of nine.

He became the club’s youngest captain in March 2018.

He scored the winning goal against Juve to send Ajax through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Tottenham.

De Ligt made his debut for the Netherlands in March 2017, despite having started just two league games for Ajax at the time.