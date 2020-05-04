Demand for tree seedlings in Nakuru County sky rockets

Tree seedling sellers in Nakuru town are doing brisk business due to the high demand for seedlings from wananchi, following the ongoing rain season.

Julius Mogaka one of the seedling sellers said he cannot remember a time when the demand for various seedlings was this high.

He attributed the demand to favourable weather where one did not need to water the seedlings and the fact that people have also become knowledgeable about the importance of trees to their environment.

He said the prices of seedlings have actually gone up but demand persists. He said, “some of the seedlings like bottlebrush, which we have always sold at sh. 10 have now been doubled to Ksh 20 and nobody is complaining.’’

One of the buyers found at the nursery, Peter Kimani said the environment cannot be ignored or taken for granted and people must plant trees to conserve it before it turns too harsh on people.

He added that every rain season he plants trees and he has always endeavoured to incorporate his neighbours in the exercise.

Kimani said he donates seedlings to those who cannot afford and encourages them to also plant noting that environment has no boundaries.

He urged wananchi to re-focus their attention on protecting the environment and avoid any further forest invasions since the landslides were likely to be more severe in areas where the environment is negatively was interfered with.