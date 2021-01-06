Democrat ‘set to win’ Georgia Senate run-off race

Elections for the two Senate seats in the US state of Georgia are too close to call, with 98% of votes counted.

The outcome will determine control of the US Senate and with it President-elect Joe Biden’s chances of getting his legislative agenda passed.

Republicans currently control the Senate. The Democrats would need to win both seats to take the majority.

The election is being rerun because none of the candidates achieved the 50% needed under state rules in November.

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are neck and neck with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Early on Wednesday, Mr Warnock claimed victory against Ms Loeffler, although some votes remain to be counted.

Although Mr Biden’s Democrats would need to take both seats to gain full control of Congress, the Republican party of outgoing President Donald Trump needs only to win one in order to retain the Senate.

All four candidates are in a dead heat, with 98% of ballots counted from Georgia’s 159 counties.

Mr Warnock has a wafer-thin lead over Ms Loeffler, while Mr Perdue is tied with Mr Ossoff.

Thousands of votes remain to be counted in the Atlanta suburbs such as DeKalb County, which is expected to go heavily for the Democrats.