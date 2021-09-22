Democratic Party endorses Muturi as its Presidential candidate

It is now official, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi will run for President in next year’s election on a Democratic Party ticket.

Muturi whose bid for the top seat has received overwhelming support had early this month promised to disclose the party he will be seeking the Country’s top job.

However, the announcement was made Wednesday in Nyeri during a meeting of Mt Kenya delegates led by national chairman Esau Kioni.

The party said it had settled on Muturi as its 2022 presidential flag bearer stating Muturi was the only leader who would bring the change Kenyans are craving for.

The party said the Speaker had the attributes of a true leader which include discipline and integrity.

“Our decision to pick Muturi has been informed by the fact that he cuts a national image and has a good record performance as a civil servant” he explained.

While dismissing joining coalitions ahead of the polls, Kioni said the party would traverse the country to campaign for him.

“As a party we have resolved that out flag bearer is Muturi and let no one cheat Kenyans that he will backtrack or join another coalition he will go all the way to the ballot ” said Kioni.

Muturi in his first public engagement on twitter trending under the hashtag #ChatWithJMMuturi #JustInTime, promised to work with like-minded leaders as long as they share a similar vision.

He was responding to a question on whether he could work with his opponent Raila Odinga.

I can work with any like-minded leader who shares my vision for this great country. #ChatWithJBMuturi #JustinTime https://t.co/cv3mTY1Eig — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) September 22, 2021

When asked about his running mate, the Speaker said it was a work in progress and the lucky candidate would be unveiled in due time.

This is work in progress and I will announce in due time. #ChatWithJBMuturi #JustinTime https://t.co/17O3AaYY1c — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) September 22, 2021

He at the same time decried the growing public debt and heavy taxation noting the ailing economy can be fixed by supporting local manufacturers and focusing on food security.

“We must stop borrowing, renegotiate the high-interest loans, stop white-elephant projects, encourage cottage industries where we manufacture locally by offering incentives, refocus on food security and have a predictable tax regime”

If elected President, Muturi pledged to streamline the public sector by appointing the right people in office.

“The youth should take most slots in the Ministries since they are the majority, even then integrity MUST come first”

We must start by fixing the economy, taming wastage in Government and having the right policies which will then create an enabling environment for job creation. #ChatWithJBMuturi #JustinTime https://t.co/ZQ5BWKvdTD — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) September 22, 2021

The Speaker will be dedicating an hour from 11am every alternate Wednesday to engage with the public on Twitter.