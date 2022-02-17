Democratic Party to field candidates in all positions

The Democratic Party is planning to field candidates for all electoral tiers in all regions of the country.

The DP national management committee said the party is gearing towards reviving its presence in all parts of Kenya.

National Chairman Esau Kioni, Party Leader Joseph Munyao and other members of the national committee said the party will take a new direction on Sunday when they are expected to name Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as the presidential flag bearer.

The officials, speaking from the JB Muturi Centre in Nairobi, said Sunday will be the launch of a heated campaign for Muturi and other candidates expected to vie on DP tickets from every part of the country.

Dr Peter Njagi, the DP national organising secretary said: “all preparations for our national delegates conference to be held on Sunday at the Bomas of Kenya are complete. That day we will name our presidential candidate and set the party on a path for change.”

Njagi said the two-horse presidential election narrative will change once DP, under Muturi hits the campaign trail.