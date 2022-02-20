Democratic Party unveils plans for Muturi’s declaration as flag bearer

The Democratic Party National Delegates Conference is set to unveil Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as it’s presidential flag beater.

The event on Sunday morning at the Bomas of Kenya is also bound to install Muturi as the party leader.

Muturi will take over the DP leadership from Joseph Munyao, one of the political veterans who founded the party with retired president Mwai Kibaki in 1991.

DP Chairman Essau Kioni said Saturday in a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya that the party is set to unveil its new face with Muturi at the helm.

Said Kioni: “Today we are all set to relaunch our party as the DP endorses Muturi to go for the presidency.”