Denis Itumbi discharged from hospital

Deputy President William Ruto’s social media strategist Denis Itumbi has been discharged from hospital.

“Happy New Year folks…I am pleased to inform you that Dennis Itumbi has been discharged from hospital. We can only be thankful to God,” said UDA Director of Communications Wanjohi Githae.

Itumbi was hospitalized following an assault during abduction in Thindigua, Kiambu County in December.

He was later found dumped in Kasarani with injuries on his arms and legs.

Deputy President William Ruto who visited him in hospital claimed those who abducted and assaulted Itumbi wanted to kill his spirit.

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all. They have now turned violent and fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President revealed that Dennis Itumbi will be confined to bed for at least a month.