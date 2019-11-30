Dennis Amatta, Jean Jelimo shine at E-sports tournament finals

Dennis Amatta and Jean Jelimo, both from South B, have been crowned the FIFA 19 and Tekken 7 champions respectively at the Nairobi BLAZE E-Sports regional finals that was held at the Technical University of Kenya.
Dennis Amatta beat second-placed Hezekiel Karanja, also from South B, in a hotly contested FIFA 19 tournament that saw Matik Chuong from Kasarani take third place.
In the female-only Tekken category, Jean Jelimo beat second-placed Millicent Thuku from Kariobangi, with third place going to Maureen Wachera from Kahawa Sukari.
“I am delighted to be the winner of BLAZE Nairobi region E-sports tournament. It was tough, but good preparation and determination earned me the victory. I now have the confidence to compete in more tournaments and possibly take part in global competitions,” said the 25 year old Dennis Amatta.
The Nairobi edition, which attracted over 300 young gamers from as far as Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado Counties, saw gamers compete for a KES 200,000 Prize Pool with the top 3 gamers in both game categories taking home KES 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.
Over 900 gamers have so far participated in the BLAZE E-Sports tournament since it was launched in August this year, with more than KES 500,000 won at the 8 grassroots knockouts and 4 regional finals held across the country.
Seventeen female gamers competed at the Nairobi edition, the highest ever turnout at a BLAZE E-Sports tournament, which seeks to empower youth aged between 18 and 26 who are looking at gaming as a career choice.