Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has been sued by a woman for child support.

Through lawyer Enricah Dulo, the mother of the 4 month old child wants the court to compel Itumbi to provide monthly maintenance of 50,000 shillings each month for the minor pending hearing and determination of the case.

She also wants Itumbi to provide his national identity card so that his name can be included in the minor’s birth certificate.

The woman claims the two were in a relationship last year but itumbi bolted out after she told him that she was pregnant.

She claims itumbi has refused to support her despite the fact that she has no source of income.

The young mother also claims that efforts to sort out the issue with Itumbi have not yielded fruits.

The case will be heard on September 26.

Elsewhere, a businessman charged with evading tax estimated at over 1 billion shillings was Friday released on a 2 million shillings cash bail with an alternative bond of 5 million shillings.

Abdi Gedi Amin who was arraigned at the Mombasa law courts is accused of failing to pay taxes, failure to file returns and giving false information that affects tax liability for both his companies and himself.

According to Kenya revenue authority, the businessman is accused of contravening Section 97(c) as read with Section 104(3) of the Tax Procedures Act 2015.

Abdi is alleged to have formed more than seven companies where he is either a director or used proxies to manage the firms, including as bank signatories.

His companies have been trading as manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in house hold commodities including sugar, oils and general goods.

The case will be mentioned on 19th September for pre-trial.