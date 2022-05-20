Dennis Karani Gachoki, a wanted man

Detectives from the DCI are seeking information on one Denis Karani Gachoki who has been identified as skewed and working with rogue officers who tip him off when operations for his arrest have been launched. DCI recently discovered that the suspect had a fall out with his boss Muvota over sharing of proceeds from their pishori trade, and beautiful women who would first pay with their flesh before being enlisted in the mafia style organization. The fall out is attributed to the murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota who left behind 7 widows and several children.

